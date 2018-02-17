We're not conspiring, BJP govt is catching scamsters instead: Sitharaman

JUST IN
BJP key threat to Left's 25-year rule as Tripura goes to polls tomorrow
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

At a press conference on Saturday, BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman said that Nirav Modi may have been able to run away from the country but the government is taking action against him. She hit back at Congress saying PNB scam happened during UPA government and accused the Opposition party of spreading lies. "We are not conspiring to help scamsters flee the country, BJP government is catching them instead," said the Defence Minister while referring to Nirav Modi who has been out of the country since January 1.

First Published: Sat, February 17 2018. 15:24 IST

