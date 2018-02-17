We're not conspiring, BJP govt is catching scamsters instead: Sitharaman

-
ALSO READRs 114-bn PNB fraud: Congress, BJP lock horns over Nirav Modi link PNB Rs 114-bn fraud: How Nirav Modi was brought down by his staff How PNB fraud will affect govt's ability to mobilise big money PNB Rs 114-bn fraud: Diamond industry could give more headache to banks Rs 114-billion fraud: Other banks did not raise an alarm, says PNB
-
At a press conference on Saturday, BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman said that Nirav Modi may have been able to run away from the country but the government is taking action against him. She hit back at Congress saying PNB scam happened during UPA government and accused the Opposition party of spreading lies. "We are not conspiring to help scamsters flee the country, BJP government is catching them instead," said the Defence Minister while referring to Nirav Modi who has been out of the country since January 1.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU