Sasikala-backed Edappadi Palaniswami to be Tamil Nadu CM
Business Standard

We will not embrace Panneerselvam: Sasikala camp

Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao was set to invite Sasikala loyalist Palaniswamy to form a new government

IANS  |  Chennai 

The AIADMK party owing allegiance to now jailed General Secretary V.K. Sasikala on Thursday made it clear that it will not embrace acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

Barring Panneerselvam and School Education Minister K. Pandiarajan, all other MLAs in "the rival camp are welcome to join us", Handloom and Textiles Minister O.S. Manian told the media.

Manian's statement came as it became clear that Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao was set to invite Sasikala loyalist E. Palaniswamy to form a new government.

On Wednesday evening, Palaniswamy met Rao and submitted a list of legislators supporting him and requested the Governor to invite him to form the government.

Earlier in the day, a senior leader in Panneerselvam's camp said that they expected a sizeable number of legislators from the Sasikala camp to join them. That was before the Governor invited Palaniswamy.

