We will not embrace Panneerselvam: Sasikala camp

The party owing allegiance to now jailed General Secretary V.K. on Thursday made it clear that it will not embrace acting Chief Minister O.

Barring and School Education Minister K. Pandiarajan, all other MLAs in "the rival camp are welcome to join us", Handloom and Textiles Minister O.S. Manian told the media.

Manian's statement came as it became clear that C. Vidyasagar Rao was set to invite loyalist E. to form a new government.

On Wednesday evening, met Rao and submitted a list of legislators supporting him and requested the to invite him to form the government.

Earlier in the day, a senior leader in Panneerselvam's camp said that they expected a sizeable number of legislators from the camp to join them. That was before the invited