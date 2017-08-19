Went to attend JD (U)'s executive meet; wasn't allowed, says Sharad Yadav

Rebel Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader on Saturday launched a veiled attack at Bihar Chief Minister for forging an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the promise of grand alliance was for five years.

Yadav, who was sacked as JD-U's Rajya Sabha leader said that JD-U is his party and that the grand alliance remains intact.

"We promised to continue this alliance for at least five years. The public gave us the opportunity. The manifesto is our commitment for five years. The people of Bihar vested faith in us. I am not happy with alliance breaking," he said during Jan Adalat programme here.

Yadav launched a veiled attack at JD(U) faction led by and said he contributed in forming the party and now he was being asked to leave it.

"I formed the party and some people are telling me that this is not my home. People are raising questions over my intention. I went to attend JD (U)'s executive committee meeting but they didn't allow me to participate and said that I don't belong to their party," he added.

Yadav, who is miffed with for severing ties with the grand alliance and joining hands with the BJP, had earlier called for a convention 'Sanjhi Virasat Bachao' in Delhi on Thursday with an aim to safeguard the "composite culture" of India.

Earlier on Saturday, the passed a resolution to join the Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the party's executive meeting chaired by

The political move that makes the ruling party in Bihar officially an ally of the NDA at the Centre comes weeks after Nitish broke ties with the Grand Alliance parties - Congress and the RJD- in the state and re-formed the government in alliance with the BJP.