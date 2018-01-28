West Bengal by-polls on Monday: Direct clashes between TMC and BJP likely

The by-polls in Lok Sabha constituency and Assembly seat in are slated to be held on Monday amid tight security. Both the seats are likely to witness a direct contest between the ruling Trinamool and the BJP, even as the CPI(M) is trying hard to hold its ground in its erstwhile bastions. The results of the by-elections will be announced on February 1. The elections were necessitated following the deaths of Sultan Ahmed, the from Lok Sabha constituency in district, and Madhusudan Ghose, MLA from assembly seat in North 24 district. The TMC, which had been in power in the seat since 2009, has fielded Sultan Ahmed's wife this time. The CPI(M)-led Left Front had nominated whereas the has fielded S K Madassar Hossain Warsi. The is the only party to field Hindu candidate from the seat. Five other independents are also in the fray from the Lok Sabha constituency. In Noapara, the TMC has fielded Sunil Singh, the CPI(M) Gargi Chatterjee.

Goutam Bose of the and of the are the other contestants from the seat. is one of the Lok Sabha seats in the state with nearly 40 per cent Muslim population. The RSS and the made inroads into the constituency following a communal flare-up at Dhulagarh, around 16km from Uluberia, in 2016. According to the Election Commission, 35 companies of central police forces will be deployed to ensure free and fair elections in both the seats. The TMC had secured 48 per cent votes in seat in 2014 Lok Sabha election, whereas the CPI(M) and the had bagged 31 per cent and 5.71 per cent votes respectively. The had bagged 11.5 per cent votes. In the assembly segment, in 2016, the had won the election as an alliance partner of CPI(M)-led Left Front, securing 79,548 votes. The TMC had bagged 78,453 votes while the managed to get 23,579 votes.