West Bengal bypolls result: TMC wins both seats; BJP vote share increases

Trinamool on Thursday made a clean sweep in the by-elections to and assembly seats, while finished second increasing it CPI(M)-led Left Front was pushed to the third position while candidates suffered the ignominy of losing security deposits in both the seats, including which it won in 2016. candidate Sajda Ahmed trounced Anupam Mallick of by over 4.74 lakh votes in seat in Howrah district. She has secured 7,67,219 votes as against 2,93,018 votes bagged by the candidate. Sajda is the wife of MP Sultan Ahmed, whose death necessitated the bypoll. The BJP's vote in the seat has doubled as the party secured slightly over 1.37 lakh votes in in the 2014 election. CPI(M) candidate Sabiruddin Mollah finished third securing 1,38,792 votes.

In the 2014 poll the party bagged over 3.69 lakh votes in the constituency. candidate Muddasor Hossain Warsi emerged fourth by securing only 23,108 votes. In Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district candidate Sunil Singh emerged victorious securing 1,01,729 votes, while BJP's Sandip Banerjee got 38,711 votes. CPI(M) candidate Gargi Chatterjee was at number three spot with 35,497 votes. The bypoll in was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Madhusudan Ghose. Congress, which had won the seat in the 2016 assembly election, finished fourth as its nominee secured only 10,523 votes. The party lost its deposit in both the seats. A defeated candidate who fails to secure more than one-sixth of the valid votes polled in the constituency has to forfeit his security deposit.