West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leaves no big industrialist unturned

After last year’s damp squib, the forthcoming Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), scheduled for January next year, is poised to host top industrialists such as steel magnate LN Mittal, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, and JSW Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has left no stone unturned this year after big industrialists, along with Union ministers, skipped attending the BGBS 2017.

Not only did she travel to Mumbai to request Ambani and Jindal to attend the event, but also went all the ...