What matters is how many days Parliament functioned: Venkaiah Naidu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

M Venkaiah Naidu
M Venkaiah Naidu. Photo: PTI

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that it does not matter how many days Parliament sat but what matters is how many days it functioned.
 
His remarks come a day after the dates for Parliament’s Winter Session were announced following opposition’s criticism of the government for delaying the session.

 
The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh recommended yesterday that the session be held from December 15 to January 5.
 
Speaking at a literature festival here, Naidu said literature is the backbone of the country and that “pseudo politicians” should leave the three Cs of caste, community and cash and go back to “character, calibre, capacity, conduct and compassion” as the only yardstick for measuring merit.
First Published: Sat, November 25 2017. 22:57 IST

