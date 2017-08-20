Where's the fire in the belly of Samajwadi Party gone?

The hospital deaths in Gorakhpur, the home and political turf of Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, drew muted responses from the state’s Opposition, noticeably the Samajwadi Party (SP) that is the largest Opposition despite being a distant second to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the past when a tragedy struck UP or a scam signed the day’s dispensation, the SP’s emblematic flags and banners would crowd the streets. Its workers, red-and-green bandanas wrapped around their foreheads, were out on the streets, daring the cops to strike at ...