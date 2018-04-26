Who'll be Rajasthan BJP chief? Vasundhara Raje, Amit Shah stay tight-lipped

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Vasundhara Raje
File photo of Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje | Photo: PTI

Amid speculation over Rajasthan's new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit chief, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday met BJP President Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed the issue.

Suspense, however, continued to prevail as both Raje and the BJP leadership were tight-lipped about the outcome of the meeting which lasted over three hours at BJP headquarters here.

"Can't you can see my face," a smiling Raje told reporters after the meeting. Asked about the name, she maintained silence.

Raje's statement is seen as she has been able to convince the central leadership about her apprehensions over the appointment of new party chief, to replace Ashok Parnam, who resigned from the post on last Wednesday.

The discussions took place against the backdrop of Raje's apprehensions about Shah's choice for the post -- Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

According to BJP sources, during her separate meetings with Shah, Ramlal (General Secretary, Organisation) and V. Satish (Joint General Secretary), Raje briefed them about her apprehensions about Shekhawat's appointment for the post.

The decision to appoint a new party chief has been made keeping in mind the assembly polls slated for later in 2018.

In recent by-polls in Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha constituencies and the Mandalgarh Assembly segment, the BJP had suffered a jolt as the voters of these constituencies elected Congress candidates.
