Whole foundation of BJP is based on lies: Rahul after chairing 1st CWC meet

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi looks on as his mother and former president Sonia Gandhi talking to senior leader Ahmed Patel during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at AICC. (Photo: PTI)
Terming the trial court verdict in 2G spectrum case a vindication of the Congress' stand, party president Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the ruling BJP's whole architecture and foundation were based on "lies".

He was speaking after chairing his first CWC meeting as the Congress president with his mother Sonia Gandhi seated next to him.


"I think 2G has been vindication (of Congress' stand)," Rahul Gandhi told reporters when asked about the special CBI court's Thursday verdict acquitting all the accused.

Hitting out at the BJP, he alleged, "The whole architecture and foundation of the BJP are based on lies... Narendra Modi's Gujarat model is also a lie."

Gandhi also asked why Modi was "silent" on the allegations made by the Opposition over Rafale deal and financial irregularities of a firm linked to BJP chief Amit Shah's son Jay.

First Published: Fri, December 22 2017. 20:27 IST

