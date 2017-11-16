JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Unlike PM Modi, Indira Gandhi insisted on 'protecting' refugees: A K Antony
Business Standard

'Why don't you ask PM Modi about Rafale deal', Rahul questions media

In the run-up to the Gujarat polls, the Congress Vice-President has been aggressively targeting Modi government in his election campaign

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Rahul in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi, Gujarat polls, Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday exhorted media to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with Centre's alleged involvement in corruption cases particularly the Rafale deal which grabbed headlines yesterday.

While speaking to reporters after attending the launch of the first convention by All India Un-organised Workers Congress at AICC, Gandhi said, "You ask me so many questions and I answer you properly. Why don't you ask the Prime Minister about Rafale deal? He changed the whole deal for the benefit of one businessman. Why don't you ask questions about Amit Shah's son? These are the questions I wanted to ask you," Rahul Gandhi said to reporters here.

Congress has alleged that Modi government promoted the interest of Prime Minister's capitalist allies, by signing the Rafale aircraft agreement for purchase of 36 fighter aircrafts without following the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP).

In the run-up to the Gujarat polls, the Congress vice president has been aggressively targeting Modi government in his election campaign.
First Published: Thu, November 16 2017. 16:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements