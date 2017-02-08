Why has Nirbhaya fund not been used, PJ Kurien asks govt

Taking serious note of a claim by a member, Deputy Chairman on Wednesday asked the government to examine facts regarding whether the Nirbhaya Fund, set up after the gruesome 2012 Delhi gangrape case, has remained unutilised.

Making a special mention in the House of Elders, Jharna Das Baidya (CPI-M) said the Rs 1,000 crore set up by the UPA government in 2013 has "remained unspent".

Following the gangrape of a paramedic in a moving bus the capital in December 2012 who subsequently succumbed to injuries, the corpus was set up to support initiatives by the government and NGOs working towards protecting the dignity and ensuring safety of women in India.

Taking note of the Baidya's special mention, Kurien wanted to know the factual situation from the government on status of the use of the Fund.

"I think it should be examined...How the Fund is not utilised? It is budgeted amount...," he said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the matter has been taken note of. "It is a very important issue," she added.

Wansuk Syiem (Congress) in her Zero Hour mention raised the issue of prevailing law and order situation in Nagaland following protests over 33 per cent reservation to women in local bodies.

"Threat (to other states) has emerged, as the protest in Nagaland over 33 per cent reservation of women in local bodies election is turning violent day by day," she said.

She said violence has forced the state government to cancel local body polls to defuse the mounting tension.

She said that by and large, women in Northeastern states enjoy rights and social status at par with men and Naga women are equally aspiring to adopt new ideas and economic and social changes.

In his Zero Hour mention, JD(U) member Anil Kumar Sahani spoke about the problems being faced by farmers due to drought and floods.

He said banks harassed farmers for recovery of loans and referred to a particular case where a farmer's family has not been able to get back orginal papers against which loan was taken, despite clearing the dues.

Shambuprasadji Tundiya (BJP) sought assistance for dalits going on pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar. He also said the new route via Nathula has eased the travel to the lake.

Mukul Roy (TMC) expressed concern over the increasing number of train accidents and alleged that railways was not paying required attention on core activities of the public transport system.

CP Narayanan (CPI-M) said the PDS kerosene for fishermen in Kerala has been reduced by 50 per cent in the past one year and they have been forced to purchase the fuel for their boats at higher prices from market.

Senior Congress leader AK Antony also expressed concern over the issue.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the matter would be examined.

JD(U) member Kahkashan Perween demanded highest civilian honour of Bharat Ratna for former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, popularly known as Jana Nayak.

Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu (Cong) raised the problems faced by weavers in the country.