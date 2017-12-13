Why is Manmohan silent when PM of his country is called 'neech': Amit Shah

chief on Wednesday hit back at former prime minister over his criticism of Modi and asked the "angry" veteran why he was silent when a "monumental loot" took place during his tenure at the Centre.



Shah said in series of tweets:

We want to ask respected ji why was he not angry & anguished when a CM of his country was called ‘Maut Ka Saudagar.’ Why is he still silent when PM of his country is called ‘Neech’? — (@AmitShah) December 13, 2017

We are seeing a very angry ji these days. We just want to ask him whether he was so angry when monumental loot & plunder was happening under his watch? The nation missed this anger then! — (@AmitShah) December 13, 2017

The president's reference was to remarks made against Prime Minister Modi by leaders.He said the nation missed Singh's anger when the "monumental loot and plunder" were taking place during his tenure as the prime minister."Amused to see the party so desperate before the elections. Just a day before polling, both Shri and respected ji are only maliciously attacking PM," he said.Shah was responding to Singh's remarks earlier this week when he accused Modi of "spreading falsehood and canards" to score political points and sought an apology for his "ill- thought transgression".On the eve of the second and final phase of Gujarat's Assembly elections, Shah also accused Singh of taking a U-turn in declaring that he had attended a meeting with Pakistani diplomats after denying it."Only after the secret meeting was exposed, respected ji said that the discussion was confined to India-Pakistan relations," Shah said, asking him why he had not apprised the government of the meeting.Shah also took Singh on over party leader publicly tearing up an ordinance during the UPA rule."Where was his concern for the dignity of the Prime Ministers office," Shah asked.Describing the attacks and allegations by both Singh and Gandhi as the "desperation" of the party a day before polling, Shah said both leaders had "maliciously" attack the Prime Minister.