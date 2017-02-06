Why the votes of Indian soldiers are being rejected

In Punjab, as many as half the postal ballots have been rejected; in Uttarakhand 26% don't count

The Himalayan state of Uttarakhand has been one of the highest contributors of army officers of late, but one out of every fourth vote cast by the men in uniform through the postal ballot gets rejected in the state. Election Commission of India (ECI) data suggests that in the 2012 assembly elections in the state, almost 26 per cent of the postal ballots were rejected. In the 2014 parliamentary elections, one out of every five postal ballots was rejected. Although armed forces personnel, classified as service voters, are not the only ones who use the postal ballot, it is the most ...

Sai Manish