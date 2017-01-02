Will feel bad if Mulayam Singh Yadav discards me from his heart: Amar Singh

Playing the emotional card, (SP) MP on Monday said he will not mind his expulsion from the party but would definitely feel bad if discards him from his heart.

"I will only feel bad if discards me from his heart and if I am expelled from the party then it will not be regretful for me," Singh told the media on his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Singh further said that he would not mind being called a "villain" as long as Mulayam is with him.

Singh, who left for Delhi from London on Sunday is expected to meet Mulayam and then visit the Election Commission's office at around 2 pm along with him.

general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav had on Sunday demanded Singh's ouster from the party while addressing a party convention at the Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow.

Singh had earlier clarified that he was not behind the rift in the first family of and requested Mulayam to save him from being portrayed as a 'villain' in the family feud.

"I just want to request the people putting allegations against me that please let me live. If unnecessarily I am being looked as a reason of the feud in the Samajwadi family then Mulayam Singh should relieve me," Singh told ANI in London.

"I have no idea, who is getting tickets from the party and who is not. Some people are putting inappropriate posters against me, burning my effigies and blaming me for the family feud in SP," he said.

The party split on Sunday with a national convention declaring Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister the new national president, a post that was held by his father.

The convention also made Mulayam the SP's patron.

Admitting that he has taken a 'tough' stand, Akhilesh on Sunday justified the turn of events in the SP.

"Sometimes to protect the ones you love you must make the right decision. What I did today was a tough decision but one that I had to take," he tweeted.