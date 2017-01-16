Will fight UP polls against Akhilesh if he disobeys: Mulayam Singh Yadav

Rules out compromise with warring son, says he's trying his best to save the party and cycle

Keeping his fingers crossed over Election Commission's decision on 'cycle' symbol, Samajwadi Party supremo on Monday said, "I am trying my best to save the party and cycle."

BS Web Team

While addressing party workers in Lucknow, Mulayam Singh said, "We will accept whatever the Election Commission decides".SP leader indicated no compromise with son Yadav, saying he has turned against him. "If he (Akhilesh) doesn't listen then I will fight against him, he said.The EC, which reserved its order on the dispute over 'cycle' symbol, has kept both sides guessing with leaders of warring camps exploring various scenarios as little time is left for the process of filing nominations to start for the first phase of the staggered polls in Uttar Pradesh.The state will have a seven-phase polling beginning February 11 and filing of nomination papers starts as early as Tuesday. It may come out with an interim order if it is unable to decide on the case before January 17 as the process of filing nominations for the first phase of will begin that day.