Will fight UP polls against Akhilesh if he disobeys: Mulayam Singh Yadav

-
ALSO READMulayam snubs Akhilesh, goes along with old guard in UP polls Yadav vs Yadav: Mulayam likely to crack whip on Akhilesh, may take charge from him Amid family feud, Akhilesh sure of keeping CM post Ahead of UP polls, Mulayam sacks Akhilesh, Ram Gopal for six years from SP Will he succumb to family pressure? Akhilesh's action to define his career
-
While addressing party workers in Lucknow, Mulayam Singh said, "We will accept whatever the Election Commission decides".
SP leader indicated no compromise with son Akhilesh Yadav, saying he has turned against him. "If he (Akhilesh) doesn't listen then I will fight against him, he said.
The EC, which reserved its order on the dispute over 'cycle' symbol, has kept both sides guessing with leaders of warring camps exploring various scenarios as little time is left for the process of filing nominations to start for the first phase of the staggered polls in Uttar Pradesh.
The state will have a seven-phase polling beginning February 11 and filing of nomination papers starts as early as Tuesday. It may come out with an interim order if it is unable to decide on the case before January 17 as the process of filing nominations for the first phase of UP polls will begin that day.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU