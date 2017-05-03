Will form new party if Akhilesh fails to hand over reins to Netaji: Shivpal

In recent UP polls, the Samajwadi party under Akhilesh's leadership suffered a humiliating defeat

Senior (SP) leader on Wednesday threatened to form a new secular front if does not hand over the reins of the party to Yadav.



"Akhilesh had promised to hand over the party to 'netaji' (Mulayam). He should now do so and we all will strengthen the SP. I had also given him three months' time. Otherwise, I will constitute a new secular front," Shivpal told reporters here.



Shivpal had recently said he would soon launch a campaign to unite "samajwadis" (socialists) to bring them on a single platform.



The had witnessed a bitter feud between uncle Shivpal and nephew former chief minister Akhilesh in the run up to the Assembly polls.



The contested the polls under Akhilesh's leadership but suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the



After filing his nomination for the state polls in January, Shivpal had said he would form a new party after the are declared.



But, subsequently he had said there was no such move.

