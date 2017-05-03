Will form new party if Akhilesh fails to hand over reins to Netaji: Shivpal

-
ALSO READSP feud: Mulayam has postponed Jan 5 national convention, tweets Shivpal Mulayam's olive branch to rebellious son Akhilesh, says he will be CM I am fine with Akhilesh, says Mulayam but admits there are fissures in SP Akhilesh Yadav: Will take 'netaji' along, our bond is 'unbreakable' Samajwadi veterans Mulayam-Shivpal to flex muscle at silver jubilee do
-
Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav on Wednesday threatened to form a new secular front if Akhilesh Yadav does not hand over the reins of the party to Mulayam Singh Yadav.
"Akhilesh had promised to hand over the party to 'netaji' (Mulayam). He should now do so and we all will strengthen the SP. I had also given him three months' time. Otherwise, I will constitute a new secular front," Shivpal told reporters here.
Shivpal had recently said he would soon launch a campaign to unite "samajwadis" (socialists) to bring them on a single platform.
The Samajwadi Party had witnessed a bitter feud between uncle Shivpal and nephew former chief minister Akhilesh in the run up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
The Samajwadi party contested the polls under Akhilesh's leadership but suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the BJP.
After filing his nomination for the state polls in January, Shivpal had said he would form a new party after the election results are declared.
But, subsequently he had said there was no such move.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU