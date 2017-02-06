Will have to wait to know what voters think: Congress on Sasikala as TN CM

Refraining from commenting on All Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Natarajan's appointment as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the on Monday said they will have to wait for some time to know what the voters think of the change in the state leadership.

"As the president of Committee S. Thirunavukkarasar said, it is their choice and their selection. It is other party's internal problem. Chief Minister O. proposed Sasikala's candidature for the Chief Minister post and it was seconded by all the ministers and MLAs. So, we cannot comment on that," leader Hidayathulla told ANI.

"And we'll have to wait for some time to know what the voters of are thinking about this," he added.

general secretary Natarajan on Sunday was elected as the legislative leader of the party and with this, she is all set to take over as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Sasikala, J. Jayalalithaa's closest aide since the 1980s, had handled party affairs on several occasions despite not holding any formal position in the prior to the former chief minister's death.

She is called Chinnamma, meaning aunt, taking after - who was popularly known among her legions of supporters as Amma (or mother).

will be the third woman Chief Minister of after Janaki Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.