Will Jaitley and Mamata share stage at Bengal business summit?

The GST Council will be meeting for the ninth time on Monday

Will Finance Minister Arun Jaitley grace the Bengal Global Business Summit, slated for later this week? The outcome of Monday’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting might answer this. Sources in the Union finance ministry indicated a decision on his participation at the state government's annual investor meet was yet to be taken. "A final call would be after tomorrow's GST Council meet," said an official. "Such important decisions cannot be based on GST meetings. Monday’s meeting will be the ninth. It is unlikely that the finance minister ...

Ishita Ayan Dutt & Arup Roy Choudhury