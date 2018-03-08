Will present a new Congress party, says Rahul Gandhi in Singapore

President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party is a "clean slate " now and he will present a new which envisions the values that Indians are born with.

While addressing students Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, the University of Singapore, Gandhi said: "We faced a storm in 2012. The system was destabilised between 2012 and 2014, and we saw the consequences. We have a clean slate now, and a new opportunity."

The president said he would present a "new Party that envisions the values you were born with".

"We see society as a system that has to be kept in balance. The (Bharatiya Janata Party) on the other hand is less concerned about peace and tranquility. We see very serious dangers of polarising society and risks arising from them," he said.

The President also met Indian-origin CEOs of various companies in Singapore and discussed issues such as jobs, investments, and the prevalent economic condition in India.

"We are seeing the biggest migration of rural people in India. We have challenges. Broadly our view is we want a peaceful transition that carries everybody together," twitter handle quoted Gandhi as saying.

Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Singapore and Malaysia from March 8 to 10.