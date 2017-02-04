TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Additional measures likely to protect donor's anonymity
Business Standard

Will Punjab vote for tall promises today?

Some of these promises include farm-loan waiver and job creation

Business Standard 

The Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have promised the moon to Punjab’s 19.7 million voters, if they are voted to power. Some of these promises include farm-loan waiver and job creation. However, it will be difficult for these parties to fulfil their promises, given Punjab's fiscal position. Sahil Makkar gives a snapshot of some of the poll promises of the three parties:

graph
graph


 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Will Punjab vote for tall promises today?

Some of these promises include farm-loan waiver and job creation

Some of these promises include farm-loan waiver and job creation
The Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have promised the moon to Punjab’s 19.7 million voters, if they are voted to power. Some of these promises include farm-loan waiver and job creation. However, it will be difficult for these parties to fulfil their promises, given Punjab's fiscal position. Sahil Makkar gives a snapshot of some of the poll promises of the three parties:

graph
graph


 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Will Punjab vote for tall promises today?

Some of these promises include farm-loan waiver and job creation

The Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have promised the moon to Punjab’s 19.7 million voters, if they are voted to power. Some of these promises include farm-loan waiver and job creation. However, it will be difficult for these parties to fulfil their promises, given Punjab's fiscal position. Sahil Makkar gives a snapshot of some of the poll promises of the three parties:

graph
graph


 

image
Business Standard
177 22