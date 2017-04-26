Will run Delhi civic bodies based on Modi's vision: Arvinder Singh Lovely

Assuming a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Municipal Corporation of (MCD) polls, turncoat on Wednesday said that it is their duty to provide a fresh corporation to the people of based on the vision of Prime Minister

The BJP leader said that despite the negative campaign by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, the BJP is set to retain power in the civic polls.

"It becomes our responsibility that we provide a clean corporation and apply Prime Minister's vision in I would like to thank the people of who expressed faith in us, now it is our turn to rise to their expectations. People of are sensible. You cannot fool them for long. There is no one more efficient than the BKP to provide with a clean and better cooperation," he said

"The is not making any progress and is declining. Fight between both of them is that who is more useless? The one who is more useless between the two will get fewer votes than the other," he added.

Meanwhile, the early trend of the counting for MCD, which began earlier on, shows the BJP in the lead, followed by the ruling at second place and the party at third.

The initial figures show that the BJP is leading in 109 wards, the in 28 and the in 22.

The fierce triangular competition has put the reputation of the three major parties on stake.

Where the BJP will be fighting against anti-incumbency, the will be jostling for a comeback and for AAP, it will save its image post-Goa and Punjab poll debacle.

Pollsters have predicted a big win for the BJP, while the and the have been shown competing for a distant second spot.

BJP chief Manoj Tiwari earlier in the day expressed confidence of a 'landslide victory' in the elections.

The party also seemed sure about winning the civic polls and said that it would teach the BJP a lesson.

The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections began at 8 am today.

Votes for the elections will be counted at 35 centres across the city. Of these, 16 are in Delhi, 13 in the South, and six in East

As many as 90,000 security personnel of Police, paramilitary forces and Home Guards have been deployed at the counting centres.

The counting will go on till late in the day, but initial trends are expected to come in by 11 am.

Voting to pick three new municipal corporations in took place on Sunday, in which 54 per cent of the 1.32 crore electorates exercised their franchise till 5.30 p.m.when polling ended in 270 out of the 272 wards of the three municipal corporations.