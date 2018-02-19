JUST IN
Will the BJP's new national headquarters in Delhi be lucky?

The new BJP office maintains a register for visitors, where they not only have to write down their names and mobile numbers, but also the Aadhaar number

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah inaugurated their party's new national headquarters on Sunday. The new BJP office maintains a register for visitors, where they not only have to write down their names and mobile numbers, but also the Aadhaar number. BJP moving to a new office building in some of the states hasn't always been a happy occasion for the party, with it losing elections in the immediate aftermath.

Party leaders quipped that March 3, when election results of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura assembly polls are announced, will reveal whether the new office is lucky for the party. The foundation stone for the party office was laid on August 18, 2016. Construction work was completed for the ground-plus-four storied building with two basements with great alacrity.

