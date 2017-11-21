Winter session in December, UPA too did in 2008, 2013: Ananth Kumar

The government will call the in December and its dates will be announced soon, Parliamentary Affairs Minister said on Tuesday while citing precedents during the UPA rule to reject the Congress' allegations of "delay".



Kumar said that the Opposition party is suffering from "selective amnesia" as, during the Congress-led UPA rule, the winter session was held in December in 2008 and 2013.



"Usually, care is taken not to overlap the Parliament session with Assembly elections. It has been done so in the past also," he told PTI when asked about the Congress' accusation that the government was sabotaging the winter session.He alleged that the was levelling allegations out of desperation and frustration as it would be routed in Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.On Monday, President Sonia Gandhi had accused the government of sabotaging theThe winter session is traditionally convened in the third week of November and lasts until the third week of December."The writing on the wall is loud and clear that the will lose both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly polls and now out of frustration, it is making such wild accusations," Kumar said, adding that the speaking about democracy was paradoxical considering its history.Asserting that the Modi government is committed to parliamentary democracy, Kumar said, "The winter session will be held in the month of December and dates will be announced soon."