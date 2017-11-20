Winter session will be held, delays happened earlier too: Jaitley

Countering opposition criticism, Finance Minister on Monday said the of would "certainly" be held, adding that sessions have been delayed in the past as well.

"It has happened several times that sessions are rescheduled when an election is happening and timing is decided in such a way that it does not overlap with election campaigns," Jaitley told reporters in Rajkot of Gujarat.

"They (Congress) did so in 2011, and even before that... session will be certainly held, all issues will be taken, and Congress will be exposed," Jaitley said.

The Minister's comments came as Congress President accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of delaying the of on "flimsy grounds".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)