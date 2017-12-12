JUST IN
Hawa Hawai, says Cong on Modi's seaplane ride; Rahul dubs it as distraction
With Modi's seaplane ride, BJP tops Gujarat poll expense limit: Congressmen

The expenditure limit for Lok Sabha elections in the bigger states is Rs 70 lakh for each constituency

IANS  |  Panaji 

Gujarat polls: Modi ditches road, lands via seaplane; Top 10 developments
A seaplane, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi onboard, takes off for Dharoai Dam from the Sabarmati river-front in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seaplane ride on Tuesday in Gujarat could lead to disqualification of BJP candidates due to overshooting of the poll expenses limit, Goa Congress President Shantaram Naik said.

"Modi's seaplane ride to the Dharoi dam in Mehsana district may lead to disqualification of BJP candidates since the expenditure borne on such rides is not exempted under the Representation of the People Act and has to be included as travel expense of a 'star campaigner'," Naik said in a statement here.

"The expenses on the seaplane ride needs to be included in poll expenses of respective BJP candidates, which will only get them disqualified for crossing the legal limit of expenditure, thanks to Modi," Naik said.

He said the ride, in any case, cannot be treated as "travel" within the meaning of the electoral laws.

On Tuesday, Modi flew in the seaplane from Sabarmati ashram in Ahmedabad to the dam.
First Published: Tue, December 12 2017. 22:18 IST

