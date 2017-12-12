With Modi's seaplane ride, BJP tops Gujarat poll expense limit: Congressmen

Prime Minister Modi's ride on Tuesday in could lead to disqualification of candidates due to overshooting of the poll expenses limit, President Shantaram Naik said.

"Modi's ride to the Dharoi dam in Mehsana district may lead to disqualification of candidates since the expenditure borne on such rides is not exempted under the Representation of the People Act and has to be included as travel expense of a 'star campaigner'," Naik said in a statement here.

"The expenses on the ride needs to be included in poll expenses of respective candidates, which will only get them disqualified for crossing the legal limit of expenditure, thanks to Modi," Naik said.

The expenditure limit for Lok Sabha elections in the bigger states is Rs 70 lakh for each constituency.

He said the ride, in any case, cannot be treated as "travel" within the meaning of the electoral laws.

On Tuesday, Modi flew in the from Sabarmati ashram in Ahmedabad to the dam.