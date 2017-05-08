With PM in SL & Shah in TN, BJP hopes to shake up Tamil politics this week

In what comes across as more than a mere coincidence, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief will be in for three days from Wednesday, while Prime Minister will visit later this week.

The is looking at the twin visits to boost its expansion efforts in in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The party has traditionally been weak in the southern state.

But it believes it now has the opportunity to fill the vacuum that has arisen in the state after the passing away of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader J Jayalalithaa and retirement from of DMK chief M K Karunanidhi.

BJP's assessment is that Karunanidhi's son M K Stalin has struggled to fill the shoes of his father, while AIADMK is largely rudderless after Jayalalithaa's death. "In contrast, the PM has immense credibility in the state," a party strategist said.

Shah's visit to is part of his tour across India to galvanise party cadres and strengthen party organisation. is one of the states where hopes to make inroads by 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Other states in this list are West Bengal, Telangana, Odisha and some of the Northeastern states. The BJP's prabhari, or incharge, for is its general secretary P Muralidhar Rao.

The PM will be in Colombo from May 11 to attend the 'International Day of Vesak' celebrations. It is the biggest Buddhist festival. It commemorates the birth, enlightenment and passing away of Gautama Buddha.

In Sri Lanka, the PM is scheduled to address a gathering of Tamils and hold discussions with leaders of Tamil political parties. During the visit of Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe to India in the last week of April, Modi had expressed hope that Colombo would stick to the time frame it has set for reconciliation with Sri Lanka's Tamil minorities and address their concerns. Sri Lanka's Tamil issue has always struck a chord in

Beyond the leadership crisis in playing to its advantage, the is also hopeful that several AIADMK leaders and cadres would be joining the party in the months to come. To grow in Tamil Nadu, the needs leaders from other parties. What could play to BJP's advantage is that several state politicians are not just facing corruption charges but are also "indiscreet", a source said. The chief will spend May 10, 11 and 12 in Chennai and Coimbatore.

As for antipathy towards a "north Indian party" like BJP, party strategists are of the view that has changed in the last couple of decades. "With success in business and improved social indicators, the Tamil society is no longer insecure about spread of Hindi or the influence of North India. These are non-issues and Stalin is playing a that has well past its sell by date," a strategist said about Stalin's recent efforts to revive the memories of the anti-Hindi agitations of 1950s and 60s.

The effort will be to turn the Dravidian movement's strength as its Achilles' Heel. In contrast to the atheism that Dravidian parties profess, the agenda will be to revive Tamil glory of the past, particularly to celebrate Tamil culture's Hindu elements. "The chief's tour is about positioning the party. We currently have only one seat in the assembly. We have little to lose and all to gain," the strategist said.