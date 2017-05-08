With PM in SL & Shah in TN, BJP hopes to shake up Tamil politics this week

TRENDING ON BS
Archis Mohan  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah. (File Photo: PTI)

In what comes across as more than a mere coincidence, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah will be in Tamil Nadu for three days from Wednesday, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sri Lanka later this week.

The BJP is looking at the twin visits to boost its expansion efforts in Tamil Nadu in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The party has traditionally been weak in the southern state.

But it believes it now has the opportunity to fill the vacuum that has arisen in the state politics after the passing away of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader J Jayalalithaa and retirement from politics of DMK chief M K Karunanidhi.

BJP's assessment is that Karunanidhi's son M K Stalin has struggled to fill the shoes of his father, while AIADMK is largely rudderless after Jayalalithaa's death. "In contrast, the PM has immense credibility in the state," a party strategist said.

Shah's visit to Tamil Nadu is part of his tour across India to galvanise party cadres and strengthen party organisation. Tamil Nadu is one of the states where BJP hopes to make inroads by 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Other states in this list are West Bengal, Telangana, Odisha and some of the Northeastern states. The BJP's prabhari, or incharge, for Tamil Nadu is its national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao.

The PM will be in Colombo from May 11 to attend the 'International Day of Vesak' celebrations. It is the biggest Buddhist festival. It commemorates the birth, enlightenment and passing away of Gautama Buddha.

In Sri Lanka, the PM is scheduled to address a gathering of Tamils and hold discussions with leaders of Tamil political parties. During the visit of Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe to India in the last week of April, Modi had expressed hope that Colombo would stick to the time frame it has set for reconciliation with Sri Lanka's Tamil minorities and address their concerns. Sri Lanka's Tamil issue has always struck a chord in Tamil Nadu.

Beyond the leadership crisis in Tamil politics playing to its advantage, the BJP is also hopeful that several AIADMK leaders and cadres would be joining the party in the months to come. To grow in Tamil Nadu, the BJP needs leaders from other parties. What could play to BJP's advantage is that several state politicians are not just facing corruption charges but are also "indiscreet", a BJP source said. The BJP chief will spend May 10, 11 and 12 in Chennai and Coimbatore.

As for antipathy towards a "north Indian party" like BJP, party strategists are of the view that Tamil Nadu has changed in the last couple of decades. "With success in business and improved social indicators, the Tamil society is no longer insecure about spread of Hindi or the influence of North India. These are non-issues and Stalin is playing a politics that has well past its sell by date," a BJP strategist said about Stalin's recent efforts to revive the memories of the anti-Hindi agitations of 1950s and 60s.

The BJP effort will be to turn the Dravidian movement's strength as its Achilles' Heel. In contrast to the atheism that Dravidian parties profess, the BJP agenda will be to revive Tamil glory of the past, particularly to celebrate Tamil culture's Hindu elements. "The BJP chief's tour is about positioning the party. We currently have only one seat in the assembly. We have little to lose and all to gain," the BJP strategist said.

