Cabinet reshuffle: With two ministers, PM gets serious about Skill India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move to appoint Cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State Ananthkumar Hegde at the helm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) should be seen from both the political and administrative points of view. Politically, the move assumes significance as Pradhan is from Odisha, and first-time minister Hegde from Karnataka — two states going to the polls in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Their performance would also matter for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the 2019 general elections as ...