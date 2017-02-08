TRENDING ON BS
Won't enter through back door, will not seek DMK's support: O Panneerselvam

The ousted Tamil Nadu CM says he is confident of proving his majority in the Assembly

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Panneerselvam
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, flamke by supporters, addresses a press conference at his residence in Chennai (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu interim Chief Minister O Panneerselvam ruled out any possibility of floating a new party. He also said that except for AIADMK MLAs he will not accept anybody's support to form a government and become the chief minister again.

Responding to the question that would he accept DMK's support, he said, “I will not enter through back door. I will only form a government if AIADMK MLAs supports me.”

“I will not approach any parties to back me. If only AIADMK MLAs supports me I will become the Chief Minister,” said Panneerselvam. 

He was sacked as the treasurer of AIADMK after he told media that he was forced to resign as chief minister of Tamil Nadu by AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala.

Panneerselvam said he will withdraw the resignation if people, his party cadre and the MLAs wish so. He expressed confidence on proving majority at the Assembly.

“Many of the AIADMK MLAs have called and spoke to me. I will show my power at the house," he added.

His comment came on the day when 131 MLAs met at AIADMK party headquarters and reiterated their support to make Sasikala as the chief minister.

129 AIADMK MLAs and some MPs will go to meet President Pranab Mukherjee to urge him to direct the acting Tamil Nadu Governor to conduct Sasikala's swearing-in ceremony.

To become a chief minister one should have support from 117 members in the assembly.

