Won't enter through back door, will not seek DMK's support: O Panneerselvam

interim Chief Minister ruled out any possibility of floating a new party. He also said that except for MLAs he will not accept anybody's support to form a government and become the chief minister again.

Responding to the question that would he accept DMK's support, he said, “I will not enter through back door. I will only form a government if MLAs supports me.”

“I will not approach any parties to back me. If only MLAs supports me I will become the Chief Minister,” said Panneerselvam.

He was sacked as the treasurer of after he told media that he was forced to resign as chief minister of by General Secretary VK Sasikala.

Panneerselvam said he will withdraw the resignation if people, his party cadre and the MLAs wish so. He expressed confidence on proving majority at the Assembly.

“Many of the MLAs have called and spoke to me. I will show my power at the house," he added.

His comment came on the day when 131 MLAs met at party headquarters and reiterated their support to make Sasikala as the chief minister.



129 MLAs and some MPs will go to meet President Pranab Mukherjee to urge him to direct the acting Governor to conduct Sasikala's swearing-in ceremony.

To become a chief minister one should have support from 117 members in the assembly.