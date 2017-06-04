Won't let RSS, BJP impose ' one idea' in country: Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice president on Saturday said the (BJP) and (RSS) won't be allowed to impose only one idea in the country.

He was speaking at the 94th birthday celebrations of (DMK) president M here.

"The and believe there is only one idea and one culture that should run India, but we completely disagree with them. We'll never allow silencing of more than billion Indian voices," said Gandhi.

The Congress leader termed as 'the voice of people of Tamil Nadu'.

"It's Karunanidhi's love for people that gave him strength and wisdom. This is a reason why has never lost an election," he said.

Gandhi also said that "we value the Tamil language because we understand that Tamil language, Tamil culture, Tamil thinking makes India stronger".

The DMK organised a function at YMCA ground in Royapettah here where Karunanidhi's 60th year as a legislator was also celebrated. Karunanidhi, owing to his health, was however nor present.

His son and DMK working president M.K. Stalin hosted a lunch for the high-profile guests in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav were among the one who gave a miss to the event.