Would welcome Rajnikanth's entry into politics or into the party: BJP

Rajnikanth said he would show the door to all 'money-minded' people if he ever enter politics

Press Trust of India  |  Madurai 

Rajnikanth. Photo: PTI
Minister of State for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would welcome actor Rajinikanth's entry into politics or into the party.

He said this while speaking to reporters in Madurai on the Tamil superstar's remarks on joining politics.



The actor, who met his fans in Chennai on Monday, had said he had no desire to join politics, but if he did, he would show the door to all "money-minded" people.

Rajinikanth said he had no political ambition, but was often dragged into political debates despite stressing that he was "neither an influential political leader nor a social activist."

"My life is in the hands of God. I'm not sure what he has in store for me. But I'll always perform the duty that he bestows on me. So, don't feel disappointed if I don't enter politics," he had told his fans.

