Yadav vs Yadav: SP feud reaches Election Commission over party symbol

The feud reached the Election Commission’s door on Monday with party patriarch meeting officials to lay claim over party’s election symbol ‘bicycle’. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and his supporters are likely to knock at the doors of the EC on Tuesday with a similar request, which could then lead to the freezing of the symbol and the dispute likely to be decided after the state Assembly polls.

In the morning, Mulayam also postponed the January 5 party convention. Sources said the decision was after apprehension that few of the party legislators and leaders were likely to attend it. Shivpal Yadav, Mulayam’s younger brother and state party unit chief, tweeted to ask party workers to concentrate on their respective constituencies and work hard to win the elections.

On Sunday, Ram Gopal Yadav had held a party convention where Akhilesh was appointed the party’s national chief in place of Mulayam, who was made the party mentor. Resolutions were passed to sack Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh from the party and Shivpal as state party unit chief. Akhilesh supporters have moved into the SP’s office at Vikramaditya Marg, Lucknow.

Disputes over election symbols are settled by the EC after listening to all camps of a political party and then verifying their claims about the number of legislators each camp has.

However, the process takes three to four months. EC sources said the ‘bicycle’ symbol would be frozen once both camps in SP submit affidavits to claim the symbol. The dispute will be decided after completion of the elections, and the two camps would need to look at other symbols for now.

On Monday, Amar Singh, Jaya Prada and Shivpal accompanied Mulayam to the EC office. In related developments, Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy said his party supports Akhilesh.