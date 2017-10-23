Yashwant Sinha likely to be part of 'save democracy' campaign

In the run-up to the Assembly polls in Gujarat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior is likely to address public meetings in the state.

According to sources, Sinha and former state chief minister (CM) could both do so. They are expected to appeal to the people of to save India’s democracy from current threat. Mehta had served as finance minister in the BJP government in the state and was then CM in 1995-96.

Sources in civil society groups and non-governmental organisations said Sinha had given his assent to address public meetings. Sinha could not be contacted as he is abroad.

According to the tentative schedule, Sinha could address meetings in Ahmedabad, and on November 14, 15 and 16. Society groups are also keen to invite Sinha to speak on the occasion of the first anniversary of on November 8 or 9.

Mehta quit the party in 2007 and has formed a front called or campaign. Several society groups are part of this campaign. Mehta has already held press conferences to “expose” the much touted “ model of development”. His supporters and he have said they would not campaign in favour of any party but want to inform the people of about the “hoax” perpetrated on them in the past decade in the name of “ model”.

Lately, Sinha has criticised the government at the Centre for its handling of the economy. Earlier this month, at a function here to release a book authored by Congress leader Manish Tewari, Sinha had said “darr”, or fear, and democracy were incompatible with each other. He had appealed for people to stand up against this. Sinha had said he was “past caring” if he were to be subjected to disciplinary action by his party. “If they take action against me, that will be the best day of my life,” he had said.

On Saturday, Congress Vice-President met Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader Alpesh Thakur, who announced his decision to join the party. Patidar leader and Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani have also announced they would campaign against the BJP in Gandhi is to address a public rally in Gandhinagar on Monday, where Thakor will officially join the party. The Congress is also set to have an alliance with dissident Janata Dal (United) legislator Chhotubhai Vasava. The dissident group is led by Rajya Sabha member Sharad Yadav.

The BJP is preparing to counter the Congress’ OBC outreach by showcasing its recent efforts at getting statutory status for the OBC Commission at the Centre.