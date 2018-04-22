Yathindra vs Vijayendra in Varuna? Karnataka polls may see a battle of sons

Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has been named the Congress candidate for the Varuna constituency. Yathindra is a pathologist by training and took on the mantle of managing his father's constituency after Siddaramiah lost his elder son Rakesh, 39, in tragic circumstances two years ago: Rakesh was almost fatally injured in a road accident some years ago and had pancreatitis from which he never fully recovered.

He used to have severe gastric pain and suffered an attack when he was in Belgium, visiting his son. He was admitted to a hospital ...