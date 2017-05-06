Yogi Adityanath a hypocrite for sweeping streets of UP, says Congress

Adityanath was chosen as the chief minister for ensuring that the welfare schemes

Chief Minister picking a to convey his seriousness towards making clean is "hypocrisy", leader Pradeep Mathur said on Saturday.



"Instead of wielding the broom, the chief minister should have punished the officials responsible for the mess in the first place," the former legislature party leader told reporters here.



"The chief minister should have a strong monitoring role," he said.



earlier arrived at the congested Baloo Addar locality in the heart of the capital city of in Ram Mohan ward and sweeped the The move comes a day after he expressed regret over the state's poor rating in the cleanliness survey.



The leader said was chosen as the chief minister for ensuring that the welfare schemes reach the last man standing, and "not to the streets".



He also suggested roping in schools and other educational institutions to make the 'Swachh Abhiyan' a success.



"Swachh Mission would get a boost if it begins with schools, wherein teachers can help inculcate the habit of cleanliness amongst children in creative ways," he said.

