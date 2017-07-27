Yogi Adityanath calls for solution to Ayodhya issue via talks

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday stressed that a peaceful solution to the Ram Janambhoomi- issue should be found through bilateral talks.

Both parties must abide by the Supreme Court's advice regarding negotiations, said Adityanath who was on a visit here.

He added that the government would take care of the sentiments of both Hindus as well as Muslims. In his speech, the chief minister referred to Indonesia and said it was the biggest Muslim country where Ramayana was celebrated.

Indonesians have accepted Islam as a way to worship God, but they are still very much attached to their old tradition of Ramayana, he said.

Adityanath also said that the Centre is thinking to construct a (Adam Bridge) connecting India to Lanka to give a full and final shape to Ramayana circuit.