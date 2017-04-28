Yogi Adityanath govt in Uttar Pradesh to issue white paper after 100 days

The one-month-old government in on Friday said it was working on a 100-day agenda to transform the work culture in state government offices.

Besides, the dispensation has directed its ministers to issue a white paper pertaining to each state government department on the completion of 100 days in office.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government helmed by Yogi has been on a virtual overdrive to fulfil pre-poll promises dished out during the state Assembly elections.

To connect with the masses batter, the government has asked district magistrates and police chiefs to set aside two hours every day to address public grievances from 9 am to 11 am. Even Yogi’s official residence in Lucknow has been attracting a large number of people who share their grievances.

Meanwhile, the government has issued a strict warning to supporters involved in disruptive activities. The move comes close on the heels of reports alleging several supporters of the ruling party attacked cops.

The Yogi government has a zero-tolerance policy towards law and order breach and corruption, said the state Energy Minister Srikant Sharma while adding that the guilty will be sent to jail.

Meanwhile, government departments have been briefing the CM and his Cabinet on various issues including financial health, state projects and fund requirement over the past few weeks. Presentations concluded on Thursday night. The next set of presentations will be organised after the completion of 100 days of the newly-formed government.

Over the past few days, the UP government has also sought the opinion of senior bureaucrats and police officials regarding key posts within the state machinery. In fact, UP’s senior-most serving Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sulkhan Singh was recently appointed as the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of the state.

At present, 1,00,000 posts remain vacant in the state's police department. In its UP poll manifesto, the had promised to fill these posts.

Taking a cue from Modi, Yogi has also asked the state information department to develop a robust social media system for propagating government policies, programmes and schemes. He asked the department to draft an action plan to popularise schemes through Facebook, Twitter and other social media.

Yogi has further directed the information department to draft a comprehensive work plan to make people aware of Deendayal Upadhyay, a ideologue, and his work.