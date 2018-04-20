Yogi Adityanath most popular CM on Facebook; beats Vasundhara Raje, Rupani

-
ALSO READBuoyed by civic poll sweep, Adityanath to roll out 12 new policies in Dec UP CM Yogi plans 10,000-acre industrial land bank in poll-bound Gorakhpur Mission 2019: CM Adityanath to constitute 'Team Yogi' after Gujarat results Taking cue from PM Modi, CM Adityanath to leverage social media use in UP Stinking, slippery stairway into Sarayu, courtesy diyas
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Facebook page has been judged the most popular among all other chief ministers in the country.
In the ranking released by the social networking platform, Adityanath's page beat those of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to emerge as the most popular.
"We recently released the data of top-ranked Facebook pages of government bodies, ministries and political parties in India. The data looks at the popularity of these accounts during the period of January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017, and is based on the interactions on the platform like shares and comments." a communication sent to the Uttar Pradesh government by Facebook read.
"You will be glad to know that Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath's Facebook page is at first position in the Indian Chief Minister category," it added.
According to the Times of India report, Facebook has also ranked the top Rajya Sabha member, top Lok Sabha member, top Cabinet minister and most popular political party.
Interestingly, while BJP’s Facebook page is the most active, Aam Aadmi Party is in the second place, having beaten Congress to the number three position.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has more than 42 million likes on his page, is the most popular Lok Sabha member and the most popular cabinet minister. Asaduddin Owaisi and Bhagwant Mann are the other two most popular Lok Sabha members after Modi.
Sachin Tendulkar is the most popular Rajya Sabha member with over 28 million likes. The other most popular Rajya Sabha members are RK Sinha and Amit Shah.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU