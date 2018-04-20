Yogi Adityanath most popular CM on Facebook; beats Vasundhara Raje, Rupani

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's page has been judged the most popular among all other chief ministers in the country.

In the ranking released by the social networking platform, Adityanath's page beat those of Rajasthan Chief Minister and his Gujarat counterpart to emerge as the most popular.

"We recently released the data of top-ranked pages of government bodies, ministries and political parties in India. The data looks at the popularity of these accounts during the period of January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017, and is based on the interactions on the platform like shares and comments." a communication sent to the Uttar Pradesh government by read.

"You will be glad to know that Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath's page is at first position in the Indian Chief Minister category," it added.

According to the Times of India report, has also ranked the top Rajya Sabha member, top Lok Sabha member, top Cabinet minister and most popular political party.



Interestingly, while BJP’s page is the most active, Aam Aadmi Party is in the second place, having beaten Congress to the number three position.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has more than 42 million likes on his page, is the most popular Lok Sabha member and the most popular cabinet minister. Asaduddin Owaisi and Bhagwant Mann are the other two most popular Lok Sabha members after Modi.

Sachin Tendulkar is the most popular Rajya Sabha member with over 28 million likes. The other most popular Rajya Sabha members are RK Sinha and Amit Shah.