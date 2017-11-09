Yogi Adityanath to start local bodies election campaign from Ayodhya

Bringing once again on the centrestage, Chief Minister will start his campaign for the upcoming from the temple town on November 14.



The civic polls, to be held in three phases from November 22, is seen as a litmus test for the government's popularity. The BJP came to the power in March with a landslide victory.



Adityanath will address a rally each in all the 16 poll-bound municipalities in the state."The Chief Minister will start his campaign from on November 14," party sources said.Adityanath had visited the disputed site a day after the mega pre-Diwali celebrations organised by his government in the temple town last month leading to criticism from the opposition which accused him of playing the communal card.During his visit, he said that represented his personal beliefs and opposition parties had no right to question him on it.Facing criticism on the grand Diwali celebrations, the chief minister had said that "by celebrating a grand Diwali in Ayodhya, I have not started a new practice but it is an age-old tradition here to celebrate the homecoming of Lord Rama."He had termed it an effort by him to protect and promote an age-old culture and bring the town on the world tourist map by ensuring all-round development.Along with Ram Janmabhumi site, Yogi had also visited Hanumangarhi, Digambar Akhara and Sugreev Qila temple during that visit.The three-phase civic polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held on November 22, 26 and 29.

