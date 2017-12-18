Adityanath govt tables supplementary budget of Rs 11,388 cr

The Adityanath government on Monday tabled its first of over Rs 11,388 crore in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) legislature seeking additional funds for infrastructure and other development projects in the state.

Of the supplementary budget, about Rs 6,773 crore and Rs 4,615 crore pertained to revenue and capital expenditure, respectively.

The supplementary budget, coupled with the annual budget, of Rs 3,84,000 crore presented by the government on July 11, 2017, pegs the consolidated budget of the country’s second-largest economy at almost Rs 3,95,388 crore, a shade below Rs 4,00,000 crore.

Another sitting would be held during the Session of the legislature, and keeping in mind the practice of the incumbent state governments tabling supplementary budgets, it is most likely that the government would breach the mark of Rs 4,00,000 crore during this financial year itself in consolidated budgetary grants.

is tabled to get the legislature's approval for meeting additional expenses during the course of the financial year over ongoing or proposed projects.

Meanwhile, the departments accounting for the bulk of the proposals include agriculture and allied sectors at about Rs 1,215 crore, energy Rs 760 crore, social welfare department Rs 1,394 crore and finance department (allowances and pension) Rs 1,800 crore.

The government has made a provision of over Rs 1,215 crore for the construction of toilets under the Besides, Rs 10 crore have has allocated for the development of burial grounds in the rural areas.

The government has sought the legislative nod for Rs 150 crore towards the proposed Purvanchal Expressway that seeks to connect the impoverished eastern region to The flagship project would traverse nine districts viz. Lucknow, Barabanki, Faizabad, Ambedkarnagar, Amethi, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Mau and

So far, about 80 per cent of land has been acquired by Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for the project. Land acquisition alone is estimated to cost nearly Rs 7,000 crore or about a third of the total project cost estimated at Rs 20,000 crore.

Besides, over Rs 11 crore has been sought for setting a helpline and its operation.

Additionally, Rs 580 crore has been sought for power distribution projects under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana, while Rs 100 crore would be provided to the state power utility (UPPCL) for upgrade of power transmission lines.

Meanwhile, parties cornered the government over the alleged deteriorating law and order citing the latest case of BJP legislator’s son's murder in the posh and highly secured Hazratganj area. The benches maintained the government had failed to rein in the criminal elements and that crime against women had also spurted over the past few months.

In his reply, said no criminal and land mafia would be spared and police had been given free hand to deal effectively with the troublemakers.