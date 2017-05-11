Yogi govt won't compromise on law and order in Uttar Pradesh: BJP

minister Satish Mahana on Thursday said the state government will make no compromise on the issue of and order.

He said that anyone taking into their hands will be punished.

Speaking to mediapersons after attending a meeting of the district development committee in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday, the state minister for industrial development said Rs 279 crore has been earmarked for various development work in the area.

Mahana, who is also the in-charge of Muzaffarnagar district said Rs 41 crore has been designated for construction of roads and bridges in the district.

He also directed the officials concerned to complete the projects in time.

Union minister Sanjeev Balyan also attended the meeting.