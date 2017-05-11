TRENDING ON BS
Yogi govt won't compromise on law and order in Uttar Pradesh: BJP

Ruling party has also earmarked Rs 279 cr for development work in Muzzafarnagar

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

Yogi Adityanath
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives for a cabinet meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh minister Satish Mahana on Thursday said the state government will make no compromise on the issue of law and order.

He said that anyone taking law into their hands will be punished.

Speaking to mediapersons after attending a meeting of the district development committee in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday, the state minister for industrial development said Rs 279 crore has been earmarked for various development work in the area.

Mahana, who is also the in-charge of Muzaffarnagar district said Rs 41 crore has been designated for construction of roads and bridges in the district.

He also directed the officials concerned to complete the projects in time.

Union minister Sanjeev Balyan also attended the meeting.

