You'll be witnessing spiritual governance: Rajinikanth on political entry

"I am confident I can give good administration.

You will be witnessing a spiritual governance. is no more and Karunanidhi is ill. There is a vacuum for a good leader in Tamil Nadu, I am coming to fill-in that space," said actor on his political plunge. Amid his next keenly awaited move in politics, veteran star today unveiled a statue late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran at a private medical college in the presence of a huge crowd in Chennai. Arriving to a grand reception by fans and supporters and accompanied by some prominent faces from the Kollywood, the actor unveiled the statue located at the premises of ACS Medical College and Hospital here. Actors Prabhu, son of late thespian Sivaji Ganesan, and Vijayakumar were amongst those from the film industry present on the occasion. This is Rajinikanth's first major public engagement since he revealed his political intentions on December 31, 2017. The 'superstar' had then announced that he will join politics, and field candidates in all 234 Assembly segments in the next general elections. The road leading to the function venue was dotted with banners and posters hailing and welcoming the actor.