YSR Cong, TDP to pitch for no-trust notices in Lok Sabha on Monday

The YSR and the will pitch for taking up their notices of no-confidence motion against the when the meets tomorrow amid no signs of a let-up in the deadlock in its proceedings.

Y V Subba Reddy of the YSR has written to the secretariat to put his notice for the motion in the revised list of business for tomorrow. The TDP has also moved a notice for a no-confidence motion.

When their notices were not taken up last week, had argued that they could not be due to the House being not in order, with members of several parties raising slogans in the Well.

With the and the AIADMK, which have often cooperated with the government on its legislative business, protesting over a host of issues, it remains uncertain if order is restored tomorrow.

While the first two weeks of the last phase of the Budget Session have been a virtual washout, the government has managed to get some key bills and the budget passed amid a din through a voice vote without a debate.

The YSR was the first to give a notice last week for a no-trust motion after the Centre made it clear that it would not grant Special Category Status to

Not to be outdone by its main rival in the state, the TDP, a longtime BJP ally, then decided to break its ties over the issue and brought a no-confidence motion of its own.

Both parties have been lobbying with opposition parties for support to their respective notices. A no-confidence motion notice has to be supported by at least 50 MPs to be taken up in the House.

The government has expressed confidence that the notices, even if they are admitted, will be defeated given its strength in the

The current strength of the is 539 and the ruling BJP has 274 members, more than the majority mark of 270, and enjoys the support of several allies.

With the 16-member TDP quitting the BJP-led NDA, the ruling alliance strength has reduced.