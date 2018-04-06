YSRCP MPs on indefinite fast over special category status for AP

-
YSRCP MPs continued their indefinite hunger strike to press the demand of special category state (SCS) status for Andhra Pradesh here today even after a dust storm severely damaged the dais.
Five YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) members in the Lok Sabha today submitted their resignation letters to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan over the "failure" of the Centre to grant special category state status to Andhra Pradesh
"People believed us that we will fight for SCS. If we still stick to our posts, it would be like cheating them. So we decided to quit and put pressure on the central government through our strike," YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy said at the Andhra Pradesh Bhawan.
"Telugu Desam Party members are going on mocking our efforts, but we do not want certificates from them, we are doing this for the people," he said.
Students hailing from the state also joined the protest in solidarity.
On TDP MPs not offering resignations over the matter, YSRCP MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy said, "It is their decision whether to resign or not...People are watching their actions and will respond to it accordingly."
Meanwhile, the TDP MPs who were protesting inside Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's chamber after the House was adjourned sine die were marshalled out in the evening.
TDP MP Murali Mohan Maganti was taken to RML Hospital after he complained of giddiness, according to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's media cell.
