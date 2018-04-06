YSRCP MPs on indefinite fast over special category status for AP

YSRCP MPs continued their indefinite to press the demand of special category state (SCS) status for here today even after a dust storm severely damaged the dais.

Five (YSRCP) members in the Lok Sabha today submitted their resignation letters to over the "failure" of the Centre to grant special category state status to Andhra Pradesh



"People believed us that we will fight for SCS. If we still stick to our posts, it would be like cheating them. So we decided to quit and put pressure on the central government through our strike," said at the Bhawan.

" members are going on mocking our efforts, but we do not want certificates from them, we are doing this for the people," he said.

Students hailing from the state also joined the protest in solidarity.

On TDP MPs not offering resignations over the matter, said, "It is their decision whether to resign or not...People are watching their actions and will respond to it accordingly."



Meanwhile, the TDP MPs who were protesting inside Sumitra Mahajan's chamber after the House was adjourned sine die were marshalled out in the evening.

was taken to after he complained of giddiness, according to Chandrababu Naidu's