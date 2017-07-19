Zeliang appointed as Nagaland CM, asked to prove majority by July 22

Governor PB Acharya has invited former TR Zeliang to be sworn-in as the at 3 pm.

The Governor has further directed him to prove majority in the Assembly on or before July 22.

This comes after the Assembly was, earlier in the day, adjourned sine die after Shurhozelie failed to turn up at the floor test session.

The floor test was called on after Acharya directed the Speaker of the to summon an emergent special session to test the majority support of the present cabinet led by the

Earlier, the writ filed by at the Bench High was dismissed.

The Bench observed that the Governor had taken the right decision to ask the to have a vote of confidence in the floor of the House to see which out of the two contesting claimants of Chief Ministership had a majority in the House.

The further stated that there was no merit in the writ filed by and the same was accordingly dismissed.

The Governor had requested the to prove his majority support on the floor of the Assembly on or before July 15, following which both sides took to media to assert their point of view regarding it.

While the Governor had said that incumbent is not a leader of the house, as he is not elected, while Zeliang is a leader as well as the chairman of the DAN, adding Shurhozelie, anyhow, had to go on polling in next six months, rejected his directive to seek trust votes, saying the government is going strong and there is no point to go on floor test.

is facing a rebellion by 43 Naga Peoples Front MLAs led by TR Zeliang demanding a change of leadership in the present house of 59.

He filed the on July 14 appealing for a stay on the Governor's directive.