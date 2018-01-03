1.51 lakh died in road accidents in 2016: Govt tells RS

-
ALSO READRS disrupted over Hegde's 'amend Constitution' remarks, government disowns comments Parliament passes Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2017 10,000 NGOs have not filed annual returns for six years No separate data on children killed or raped in schools: Govt Oppn disrupts RS proceedings over Hegde's remarks
-
More than 1.51 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents in the country in 2016, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir said according to the National Crime Records Bureau, there were 4.73 lakh road accidents in the country in 2016 in which 1.51 lakh people died while 4.85 lakh others were injured.
The number of cases of accidents and deaths on national highways during 2016 were 1.35 lakh and 52,103, respectively, Ahir said, replying to a written question.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU