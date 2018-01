1.51 lakh died in road accidents in 2016: Govt tells RS

More than 1.51 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents in the country in 2016, the was informed today.



Hansraj Ahir said according to the National Crime Records Bureau, there were 4.73 lakh road accidents in the country in 2016 in which 1.51 lakh people died while 4.85 lakh others were injured.



The number of cases of accidents and deaths on national during 2016 were 1.35 lakh and 52,103, respectively, Ahir said, replying to a written question.

