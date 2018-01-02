1 killed, 7 injured as car collides with bus due to fog

One person was killed and seven were seriously injured when their car collided with a bus here this morning because of poor visibility as a result of fog, the police said today.



According to of Police Kumar, a Gwalior-based family was returning home after taking a holy dip in the in Haridwar, when the car collided with a bus on the bypass road here.



The bus was going from to"The accident took place because of poor visibility due to The deceased has been identified as Shravan Lal Dhantoria (63). The injured passengers have been hospitalised, and a case has been registered in this regard," the police officer said.

