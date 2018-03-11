1 killed in clash between two groups in Bhangar

A 38-year-old man was killed today when two groups clashed at Bamonghata in South 24 district, police said. The man received a after he was struck with an iron rod, the police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, a said. The clash took place over filling up a piece of shallow land, the said. Both groups are reportedly affiliated to the same political party, he said. While one group was supporting filling up the shallow land, the other group was opposing it, a said on condition of anonymity.

