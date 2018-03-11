1 killed in clash between two groups in Bhangar

A 38-year-old man was killed today when two groups clashed at Bamonghata in South 24 Parganas district, police said. The man received a head injury after he was struck with an iron rod, the police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, a police officer said. The clash took place over filling up a piece of shallow land, the officer said. Both groups are reportedly affiliated to the same political party, he said. While one group was supporting filling up the shallow land, the other group was opposing it, a police officer said on condition of anonymity.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU