10,000 acres of defence land under encroachment: Govt

Over 10,000 acres of defence land are under encroachment across the country, informed the today.



According to details provided by her, a maximum of 2,203 acres of defence land have been encroached in followed by 1,736 acres in and 734 acres in



She said the was taking steps to strengthen management of defence land which include digitisation of land records." has prepared the data of entire defence land-holding in a software called 'Raksha Bhoomi'," she said, adding a total of 10,028 acres of defence land have been encroached.To a separate question, for Defence said the is suitably equipped to deal with any threat."Augmentation of capabilities of by way of procurement and indigenous production including its modernisation depends upon national security, strategic objectives and operational requirements of defence forces," he said.

