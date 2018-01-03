10,000 NGOs have not filed annual returns for six years

More than 10,000 NGOs have not given their annual and expenditure estimates for six financial years beginning 2010-11, the was informed today.



"As per available records, more than 10,000 NGOs have not filed their annual returns for six financial years - 2010-11 to 2015-16," for Home Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply to a question.



As per the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act 2010, it is mandatory for NGOs to file annual returns with the Union Home Ministry and penal action is taken against defaulters.

