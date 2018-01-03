JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

RSP posts best production of hot metal, crude & saleabale

Govt to infuse Rs 7,577 crore in 6 weak PSU banks
Business Standard

10,000 NGOs have not filed annual returns for six years

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

More than 10,000 NGOs have not given their annual income and expenditure estimates for six financial years beginning 2010-11, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

"As per available records, more than 10,000 NGOs have not filed their annual returns for six financial years - 2010-11 to 2015-16," Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply to a question.


As per the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act 2010, it is mandatory for NGOs to file annual returns with the Union Home Ministry and penal action is taken against defaulters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 16:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements